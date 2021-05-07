Cwm LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.71 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80.

