Cwm LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 320,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $190.41 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

