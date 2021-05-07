Cwm LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $293.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 375.71, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

