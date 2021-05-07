CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $91.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 230,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

