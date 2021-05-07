CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

