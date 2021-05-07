CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 624,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

