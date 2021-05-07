CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $84.60. 99,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

