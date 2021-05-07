Cushman & Wakefield Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

