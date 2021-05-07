Cummins’ (CMI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $266.33. 40,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.