Csenge Advisory Group Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

