Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.03 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

