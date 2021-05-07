Csenge Advisory Group Invests $231,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

AON opened at $256.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $216.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

