Csenge Advisory Group Has $259,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

