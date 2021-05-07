Csenge Advisory Group Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.38.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

