Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.740-6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CCI traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,923. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

