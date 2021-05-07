CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,676,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.07 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

