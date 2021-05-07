Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.87. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,680. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.