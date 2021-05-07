Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6,995.50

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,995.50 ($91.40) and last traded at GBX 6,714 ($87.72), with a volume of 104958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,746 ($88.14).

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,570.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,387.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,284 ($82.10), for a total transaction of £40,971.68 ($53,529.76). Also, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). In the last three months, insiders bought 306 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,773 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

