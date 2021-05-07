CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Tops $342,169.54

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $342,169.54 and $1,145.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,960,334 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

