Critical Comparison: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) versus YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.55%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Risk and Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,499.85% -177.69% -60.11% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and YaSheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 45.23 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.74 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.