Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of CRTO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 35,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,188. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

