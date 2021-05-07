Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 25,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,188. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.