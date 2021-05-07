Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.42.
CRTO stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 25,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,188. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Read More: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.