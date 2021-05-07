Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 336,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,229,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.