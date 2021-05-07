Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDELY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

HDELY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

