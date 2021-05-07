Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 3,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,326. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 236,036 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.