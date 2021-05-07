Credit Suisse Group Raises Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $78.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

BKH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

