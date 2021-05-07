Credit Suisse Group Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

