Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives GBX 3,727.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total transaction of £11,942 ($15,602.30). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300.

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,726 ($48.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,673 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,529.48. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

