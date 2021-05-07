CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

CRA International has increased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

