Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $606.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

