Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

HBI stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $22.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

