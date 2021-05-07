Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KRO opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.