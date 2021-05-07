Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,381 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

