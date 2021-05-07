COVIR.IO 24 Hour Volume Hits $56.13 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for about $100.07 or 0.00179236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $56.13 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00271551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.87 or 0.01172972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00807800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,916.14 or 1.00155087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

