Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $38.98 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $148,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

