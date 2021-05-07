Coursera, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COUR) Quiet Period Will End on May 10th

Coursera’s (NASDAQ:COUR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Coursera had issued 15,730,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $519,090,000 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of COUR opened at $38.98 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,011,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

