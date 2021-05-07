Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.71.

COST stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $384.20. 83,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.38 and a 200-day moving average of $361.88. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

