CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $941.27.

Shares of CSGP opened at $820.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $604.96 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $865.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

