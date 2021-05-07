Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

