Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.