Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.82. 80,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

