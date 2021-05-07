Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.59. 39,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,478. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

