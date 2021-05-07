Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 885,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 808,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. 4,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.75 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

