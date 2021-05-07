Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

