Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,491. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

