Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.
CSOD traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,278. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
