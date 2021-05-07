Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,278. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.