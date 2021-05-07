Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.98 million.
Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. 397,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
