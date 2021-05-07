Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

NYSE GOLD opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

