CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren Sells 850 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $217,578.88.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $117.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

