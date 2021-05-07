CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 1,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

